A second teenager has been charged in last week's fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx.

The NYPD said Omar Bojang, 18, was with his lawyer when he turned himself in on Monday at the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Bojang is being charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Police accused Bojang of driving the scooter on May 16th that a 15-year-old suspect was riding on the back of when he allegedly shot 11-year-old Khyara Tay, who was standing on the sidewalk nearby, in the abdomen. She died at a nearby hospital soon after. Authorities said the two were chasing a 13-year-old, who police said was the intended target of the shooting.

Last week, police arrested the 15-year-old involved in the shooting. He was being charged as an adult with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark urged Bojang to turn himself in at a press conference about the first arrest last week.

The 18-year-old suspect has been involved in other shootings in the past, according to police. A lawyer for the suspect could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Omar is not a stranger to law enforcement. He himself is a victim of gun violence, shot twice, arrested for gun possession and wanted for robbery,” said Mayor Eric Adams, who joined police and the Bronx district attorney at the press conference last week. “It's a brutal cycle of neglect, violence and victimhood, a revolving door that places our children in harm's way.”