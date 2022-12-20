A second migrant has died by suicide in a Queens homeless shelter, city officials said Tuesday.

Speaking at a City Council hearing on Tuesday morning, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams confirmed a 26-year-old asylum-seeker died by suicide.

“The city has a responsibility to improve conditions across the shelter system to help prevent tragedies like this from occurring,” she said, without providing further details.

NBC New York first reported the man’s suicide on Monday, citing law enforcement and other unnamed sources. The publication reported the man was found in the shelter bathroom by his partner and was then rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead last Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear where in Queens the death occurred. Stephen Witt, a spokesperson for the Department of Social Services, confirmed the suicide occurred but declined to provide specifics, calling the situation an “absolutely heartbreaking tragedy.”

“We are working closely with the family to support them during this incredibly difficult time,” Witt said in a statement. “We recognize the very unique challenges asylum-seekers are facing and we remain committed to continuing to build on our ongoing efforts and interagency coordination to connect these families and individuals to mental health supports as we help them stabilize their lives in a new country.”

The man’s death was the second suicide of an asylum-seeker in a matter of months. A mother of two young children died by suicide at a shelter in Hollis, Queens in September.