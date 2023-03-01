Why did the seal cross the road? To get to the bay, apparently.

That doesn't quite have the zing of a proper punchline, but in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said that's why a 36-pound female gray seal crossed Route 35 in Brick Township, New Jersey on Monday night: she was headed for a bay near Curtis Point Drive in Mantoloking, a town on the Jersey Shore.

Brick police said via Facebook that officers were able to stop traffic and allow the seal to get safely across the highway. From there, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the seal entered a backyard.

Officers and a volunteer kept an eye on the seal until one of the center's stranding technicians arrived, the center said.

The seal had no signs of injury or illness, and didn't need any rehabilitation, the center said. Tuesday afternoon, she was released back into the wild.

It's not all that uncommon for a seal to wind up on a road, according to the center.

"Many people have asked about this unusual behavior," it wrote. "We have had MANY cases over the past 45 years of seals, especially gray seals, taking a wrong turn and wandering up beach access paths to backyards, parking lots and roadways."

The center usually sees at least one "wayward pup," in an unexpected location each season, it wrote.

"These pups are born on islands, so when they get lost, their instinct is to keep wandering until they find a body of water."

The center handles the rescue and rehabilitation of marine mammals and sea turtles in New Jersey. If you spot one in an unexpected place, it can be reached at 609-266-0538.