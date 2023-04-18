New Jersey will now be allowed to abolish the watchdog agency that cracks down on mob activity at the harbor’s seaports, the U.S. Supreme Court said in a unanimous ruling on Tuesday.

The Waterfront Commission has overseen the sprawling shipping hubs since 1953, regulating who is allowed to work on the docks and investigating organized crime activity.

Now, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to turn over the enforcement on his side of the port to the New Jersey State Police, ending a yearslong fight between New York and New Jersey over the commission's fate.

“Over 90% of commerce at our ports happens on the New Jersey side,” Murphy said in a statement. “The New Jersey State Police, one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation, is more than capable of taking on the commission’s law enforcement and regulatory responsibilities.”

When the commission was formed, a majority of the harbor’s shipping activity was in New York’s ports. Now, the vast majority of it is in container terminals on the New Jersey waterfront in places like Elizabeth, Bayonne and Newark.

In 2017, the New Jersey Legislature passed a bill requiring the state to withdraw from the commission, a move designed to dissolve it altogether. New York and New Jersey each have one representative at the agency, and both sides must come to an agreement when removing workers with mob ties or criminal backgrounds from the seaports.

Former Gov. Chris Christie signed the bill into law on his final day in office in 2018. The Waterfront Commission sued New Jersey over the law, but a federal court of appeals ruled in 2021 that the agency could not file a suit against the Garden State. Such a legal action could only come from New York, the court ruled.

Gov. Kathy Hochul last year sued in a last-ditch effort to preserve the Waterfront Commission. Because it was a lawsuit between two states, the proceeding went straight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The justices heard oral arguments on the case in March, which centered around whether New Jersey could leave the commission without New York’s approval.

In a ruling written by Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, all nine justices agreed “New Jersey may unilaterally withdraw” from the commission.

Hochul, in a joint statement with state Attorney General Letitia James, said she was “disappointed” by the court’s decision.

“For decades, the Waterfront Commission has been a vital law enforcement agency, protecting essential industries at the port and cracking down on organized crime,” Hochul and James said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to combat corruption and crime, protect the health of our economy, and ensure the safety of New Yorkers."

Waterfront Commission officials, in a brief filed to the Supreme Court last year, cited numerous examples of investigations and prosecutions that show La Cosa Nostra groups like the Genovese and Bonanno crime families hold tremendous sway over the seaports. The brief also submitted evidence showing the crime families work in tandem with the International Longshoremen’s Union, which represents the majority of the harbor’s dock workers.

“Just this August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York highlighted the commission’s assistance in charging nine members and associates of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses,” the Waterfront Commission’s attorney’s wrote in the brief.

Waterfront Commission officials have previously said turning over the commission’s work in New Jersey to the state police would be a win for the mob. The Waterfront Commission has had jurisdiction in both New York and New Jersey. New Jersey State Police officers aren’t permitted to investigate or surveil suspected mobsters once they cross a bridge or tunnel into New York.