“Students that have parents that are immunocompromised, students that are themselves immunocompromised, I can't imagine how anxious they are to go into a building and feel like they're putting their lives at risk every day,” said Sarah Ismile, a 16-year-old student standing outside Brooklyn Tech.

“The main goal we have is to have a temporary shutdown of schools in NYC and a hybrid option for students who have food insecurities or who need childcare. We also want more COVID testing for students and staff and an improved [Department of Education] health screening,” said Samantha Farrow, 16, a junior at Stuyvesant, in a phone interview. The city says it's testing 10 % of the unvaccinated students in each school, and an equal number of vaccinated students.

The Department of Education said they “wholeheartedly support civic engagement among New York City students.”

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our school communities, and we’ve doubled in-school testing and deployed 5 million rapid tests to quickly identify cases, stop transmission, and safely keep schools open. Student voice is key and we’ll continue to listen to and work closely with those most impacted by our decisions — our students,” said DOE spokesperson Katie O’Hanlon in a statement.

The students calling for remote options say in-person learning is currently hobbled, with curricula in holding patterns as scores of students, teachers and staff tested positive for COVID-19 while the highly-contagious omicron variant of COVID swept through the city after the winter holidays.

“The first day I came back to school on January 3rd — all of my teachers were absent except for one. We had lots of substitutes – it was a lot of nothing,” Farrow said. “Some of us read, some of us just sat around. We weren’t learning anything.”