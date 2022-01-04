The New York State prison system utilized a faulty drug test that resulted in 1,652 incarcerated people being wrongfully punished with solitary confinement, longer prison terms and bans on family visits, according to a new report from the state inspector general released Tuesday.

One woman at Albion Correctional Facility near Rochester who falsely tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids was confined to her cell for 40 days and punished with an additional 45 days in solitary confinement. She lost her prison job, couldn’t use the phone for 105 days, and wasn’t allowed to accept packages. Her three children were forbidden from visiting.

In a press conference, Inspector General Lucy Lang said the problem with the tests was compounded by the fact that employees from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, along with the drug testing company, Microgenics Corp., failed to follow rules on the procurement of the testing equipment and the administration of the tests. As a result, incarcerated people were wrongfully punished at prisons throughout the state during eight months in 2019.

Lang called the scandal “a perfect storm” of “bad decisions and sometimes accidents that led to really catastrophic results that traumatized many, many New Yorkers.”

Microgenics’ own internal research, according to the report, identified a problem with the urinalysis tests used in the prison system: They were susceptible to positive hits from common medications, leading to false results. That information wasn’t disclosed to the state.

When corrections officials were made aware of the problem, they didn’t act — even after one unnamed top administrator learned that five people were wrongfully punished due to bogus results. Finally, in late 2019, corrections officials began releasing people from solitary confinement who were punished for testing positive. About 2,500 disciplinary records have since been expunged.

The state now uses different drug tests, and it no longer allows solitary confinement as punishment for failing a drug test. In addition, the state now contracts with a different company for drug tests.

“While DOCCS has terminated its contract with Microgenics and reformed its drug-testing program, this stands as a heartbreaking example of how the absence of transparency can undermine due process and basic human rights,” Lang said.