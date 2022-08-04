Thursday looks to be the hottest day, with raw temperatures in Central Park climbing as high as 97 degrees, before accounting for humidity. There’s a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night.

On Friday, temperatures were expected to peak slightly lower, in the low 90’s, according to the National Weather Service. Rain and thunderstorms Friday evening were expected to break the heat with slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast Saturday.

The National Weather Service urged seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions — who can be more vulnerable to heat related illnesses — to stay in air conditioned spaces when possible. Those who have to work outdoors should take frequent breaks in air conditioned or shaded areas, the agency said.