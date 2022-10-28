Cannabis entrepreneurs in New York and New Jersey sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday, urging him to bring a bill known as the SAFE Banking Act up for a vote before the end of the year.

The bill, which has already passed the House of Representatives seven times since first being introduced in 2013, aims to address the challenges cannabis businesses face in accessing banking services.

Most large banks and credit card companies refuse to work with firms that deal with marijuana directly because the plant is still illegal on the federal level. The federal government has created special guidance to allow financial institutions to operate in this space, but only a minority are willing to take on the extra regulatory burden and the risk of getting charged with a crime such as money laundering if one of their clients raises a red flag.

About 750 small banks and credit unions currently serve the cannabis industry nationwide, according to the U.S. Treasury — a number that’s grown in recent years. But these financial institutions often charge much higher fees and interest rates to cannabis businesses, according to local entrepreneurs who spoke to Gothamist.

Those looking to enter the industry in New York and New Jersey expressed worries about their ability to get small business loans — and the security risks that come with running an all-cash business.

In April, New Jersey allowed a handful of large companies to open the first legal, recreational marijuana dispensaries in the state. But many smaller operators are still working to get their businesses up and running. New York has so far only issued cultivation and manufacturing licenses and regulators are in the process of assessing the first round of dispensary applications.

Banking and public safety

Coss Marte, a Lower East Side resident, is one of the 40 signatories on the letter to Schumer. Marte previously served prison time for drug dealing before starting his own fitness company. He is now applying for a license to run a legal pot shop in New York, as people with past marijuana convictions have priority.

“What's funny is that when I was dealing in the streets, I felt more safe than [I would] being in a store that's saying, ‘Hey, I'm selling cannabis now, and it's all cash,’” Marte said. “Safety is my number one concern coming into this business.”

A spate of robberies has already hit the unlicensed cannabis shops that have sprung up in New York City since recreational marjiuana was legalized in 2021, with thieves taking both goods and cash.

The letter’s signatories are among a larger group of advocates putting pressure on Schumer to get some type of banking reform passed as soon as possible. The NAACP approved a resolution last week calling for the “immediate passage” of the bill.