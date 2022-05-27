Whether you’re planning to head for the hills or the beaches, or enjoying this Memorial Day at a neighborhood barbeque or a picnic in the park, you’re in luck. There’s glorious weather in store, mostly in the latter part of this long Memorial Day weekend.
Friday and Saturday will bring some scattered rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Patchy fog Friday morning will give way to stormy weather Friday afternoon through most of Saturday, though the temperatures will creep up to 80 degrees.
There’s still a change of showers through Saturday night, but by Sunday those storm clouds will have passed us by, giving way to sun and a mild breeze with temperatures of up 79 degrees.
The heat will keep on climbing through Monday where we’ll see more sun and temperatures nearly 90 degrees.
New York City and state beaches officially open for swimming on Saturday. But officials say the ocean water temperatures are still frigid – in the 50’s and 60’s — making them potentially dangerous for swimmers or boaters who topple in.
If you do head to city and Long Island beaches, beware of intense rip currents expected Friday and Saturday, officials warn.
“Relax and float, and do not swim against the current,” the National Weather Service advises. “If caught in a rip current, If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help.”