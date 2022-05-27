Whether you’re planning to head for the hills or the beaches, or enjoying this Memorial Day at a neighborhood barbeque or a picnic in the park, you’re in luck. There’s glorious weather in store, mostly in the latter part of this long Memorial Day weekend.

Friday and Saturday will bring some scattered rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Patchy fog Friday morning will give way to stormy weather Friday afternoon through most of Saturday, though the temperatures will creep up to 80 degrees.