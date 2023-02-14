More than two dozen residents of Sayreville, New Jersey commemorated slain Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour on Monday, speaking during the first council meeting held since she was shot and killed outside her home nearly two weeks ago.
During a nearly four-hour meeting, Dwumfour’s colleagues and local residents touted her commitment to improving the Middlesex County municipality of 45,000 and said they’re desperately seeking answers since her killing.
“She was one of the forward-looking young, charismatic leaders, and her commitment to secularism, diversity and inclusiveness was much greater, which went above party politics,” resident Iqbal Mohammed said of Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican.
Many residents said they wanted to know why officials with the Middlesex Prosecutor’s Office hadn’t held any press briefings or provided more information on what they know of Dwumfour’s murderer. They urged officials not to let Dwumfour’s case be forgotten.
Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said she didn’t have the answers but hoped the prosecutor’s office had a justification for remaining silent.
“I do believe that our community needs to hear something, but I'm trying to just hold the faith in knowing that there's a reason why perhaps that right now there's silence,” she said. “I hope that it means that they don't want to compromise the investigation. I'm hoping it means that they're working on something behind the scenes right now that's going to bring her murderer to justice.”
The prosecutor's office said on Tuesday that it doesn't plan on commenting during the ongoing investigation, echoing prior statements it has made.
Kilpatrick said Dwumfour was her friend, and a colleague who was excited to work on all a variety of initiatives with the borough's community service department. One of the projects she helped lead in her role as public safety liaison was to bring a lactation pod to the police department for nursing officers. Borough officials said the lactation pod will be fully operational soon.
She urged anyone with information about Dwumfour’s killing or any videos from the night of her death to contact police.
Authorities said Dwumfour was shot multiple times in her vehicle on the night of Feb. 1. Several neighbors described hearing gunshots and seeing her car crash into two other vehicles. In 911 calls released this week, one neighbor described seeing someone wearing all black shooting into Dwumfour’s white SUV, and multiple neighbors said they saw someone wearing black running away.
Sayreville police have asked residents of the La Mer complex where Dwumfour lived — or the Harbour Club on the other side of the Garden State Parkway — to share any videos they may have of that evening. They’ve also asked residents who drove on nearby roads to share any dashboard camera footage they may have.
So far, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which is leading the investigation, hasn’t said if it has any suspects or if it knows of a motive in her death. It hasn’t said if a weapon has been recovered during the investigation.
“I know that right now, when something is left unclosed, not final, we all worry,” Kilpatrick told a packed council chamber on Monday night. “But I have faith that this is going to come to an end. I have faith that whoever did this heinous act is going to be caught because Eunice deserves that, her family deserves that and we as a community deserve that.”
During the council meeting, resident Anthony Sposato said Dwumfour was a public servant who was guided by kindness and conscience. He recalled one vote on whether the borough should fly a pride flag to commemorate Pride Month. He said Dwumfour, a conservative Republican pastor, voted yes.
“Eunice in this room said to us, ‘Honestly, sir, I really, really want to commend your bravery. I'm a pastor and I'm excited to vote yes, and I'm proud to say yes because on behalf of God, he represents everyone on the face of this planet,’” Sposato recalled.
“Together, she believed in leaning into lived experiences and voting with her heart and her conscience. And she understood that her position carried with it a responsibility to her people, not her party. And she lived that promise,” Sposato said.