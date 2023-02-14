More than two dozen residents of Sayreville, New Jersey commemorated slain Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour on Monday, speaking during the first council meeting held since she was shot and killed outside her home nearly two weeks ago.

During a nearly four-hour meeting, Dwumfour’s colleagues and local residents touted her commitment to improving the Middlesex County municipality of 45,000 and said they’re desperately seeking answers since her killing.

“She was one of the forward-looking young, charismatic leaders, and her commitment to secularism, diversity and inclusiveness was much greater, which went above party politics,” resident Iqbal Mohammed said of Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican.

Many residents said they wanted to know why officials with the Middlesex Prosecutor’s Office hadn’t held any press briefings or provided more information on what they know of Dwumfour’s murderer. They urged officials not to let Dwumfour’s case be forgotten.

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said she didn’t have the answers but hoped the prosecutor’s office had a justification for remaining silent.

“I do believe that our community needs to hear something, but I'm trying to just hold the faith in knowing that there's a reason why perhaps that right now there's silence,” she said. “I hope that it means that they don't want to compromise the investigation. I'm hoping it means that they're working on something behind the scenes right now that's going to bring her murderer to justice.”

The prosecutor's office said on Tuesday that it doesn't plan on commenting during the ongoing investigation, echoing prior statements it has made.

Kilpatrick said Dwumfour was her friend, and a colleague who was excited to work on all a variety of initiatives with the borough's community service department. One of the projects she helped lead in her role as public safety liaison was to bring a lactation pod to the police department for nursing officers. Borough officials said the lactation pod will be fully operational soon.

She urged anyone with information about Dwumfour’s killing or any videos from the night of her death to contact police.