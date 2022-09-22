Today’s the last day of summer and right on cue, a cold front is headed for the New York metro area that will send temperatures plummeting to the high 40s by the weekend.
The autumnal equinox, which marks the official start of fall, arrives Thursday evening just after 9 p.m.
The National Weather Service cautions that a cold front moving across the region will bring showers and thunderstorms, and strong, potentially damaging winds through Thursday evening.
The stormy weather will move out of the area by Friday, leaving behind cooler temperatures and sunny skies.
Friday, the first full day of fall, will see temperatures hovering around the mid-60’s, dropping to 50 degrees at night.
For boaters, surfers, and late season swimmers, the National Weather Service is also warning powerful 6 to 11-foot waves will batter the Queens, Long Island, and New Jersey coastline, throughout the day Friday and into the early morning Saturday.
Saturday and Sunday will see slightly warmer temperatures — the mid-70’s by day, down to the lower to mid 50’s in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
As the temperatures cool, you may want to start thinking about fall foliage!