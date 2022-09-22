Today’s the last day of summer and right on cue, a cold front is headed for the New York metro area that will send temperatures plummeting to the high 40s by the weekend.

The autumnal equinox, which marks the official start of fall, arrives Thursday evening just after 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service cautions that a cold front moving across the region will bring showers and thunderstorms, and strong, potentially damaging winds through Thursday evening.