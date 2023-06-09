Rep. George Santos filed an appeal on Friday morning to keep the names of the people who cosigned his $500,000 bond under wraps.

The six-page appeal, filed in U.S. district court in the Eastern District of New York, argues that federal magistrate Judge Anne Y. Shields “misapprehended the proper factual analysis that should have been conducted” when she ruled earlier this week that the names of Santos’ backers could be released to news organizations that requested them — including The New York Times and ABC News.

The motion is the latest legal development in the case since Santos was indicted in May on 13 counts of money laundering and wire fraud, among other charges. The embattled congressmember has faced calls from within and outside his own party to resign, after a string of lies about his past were uncovered, ultimately leading to his indictment. He pleaded not guilty and posted bail shortly after his arraignment on Long Island.

Santos’ lawyer, Joseph Murray, said in the appeal that Santos is protected by the Eighth Amendment right against “excessive bail.” Murray argues that if the identities of the suretors — the individuals who sponsored Santos’ bond — were revealed, they would withdraw from serving.

Santos’ appeal also claims that the representative has already indirectly revealed to the House Committee on Ethics, which is conducting its own investigation, that those who paid the bond are family — family members are exempt from rules around giving gifts to members of Congress. It added that a better compromise would be to reveal the nature of the relationship, rather than the identity of the suretors.

Santos refused to comment earlier this week when asked by reporters about why he is shielding the identities of those paying his bond. But his attorney said the people who aided him could be in danger if their names were revealed.

Santos’ lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.