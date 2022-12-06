The organizers of SantaCon NYC know their event has an image problem.

It has been called obnoxious, a parasite, a playground for the drunk and a festival of red-hatted projectile vomiting.

And yet despite the bad press, SantaCon NYC returns Saturday, Dec. 10. Tens of thousands of participants will dress like Santa, romping their way through New York City, in a route to be announced this week. Roughly 60 bars and venues have signed on to welcome the mobs.

SantaCon began as a performance art project in the 1990s, poking fun at the consumerism of Christmas, and grew from there. Today there are dozens of SantaCons around the country, and the world, but New York City’s is the biggest.

“Every year we get a lot of press that shines a negative light on SantaCon,” said Shiny Galeani, one of the organizers of the NYC event. “I understand and certainly it'll get more clicks.” But, she said, some of the coverage felt a little unfair, focused on specific incidents from a decade ago.

“People have all kinds of preconceived notions about what we are and why we do it,” Galeani said. “A lot of it stems from bad press that we got a long time ago, and that’s a bummer.”

Perhaps as a result of that infamous reputation, Galeani was joined on the call by a man who would only identify himself as “Santa.” He did not speak during the conversation, except to clarify the amount of money SantaCon NYC had given away to charities: $900,000 since it started running as a 501(c)(3) in 2012.

Galeani and the man who identifies as Santa are part of a four-person team that plans the annual festivities. A big part of her role is helping bar owners prepare for the onslaught — many first-time hosts are surprised by the number of staff members and security they need on the day.

Technically, it’s not a pub crawl: “It's definitely not a pub crawl because there is no order and you don't have to drink.” Many bars, Galeani said, will serve mocktails.

The biggest misunderstanding, of course – the one that goes beyond definitions and logistics – is that folks just don’t get SantaCon.