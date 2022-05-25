New York City teachers, parents and students are grappling with fear and uncertainty in the wake of yet another deadly school shooting.

Children made their way to class at the East Village Community School in Lower Manhattan Wednesday, the morning after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed at least 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas — the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, after only the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Parents discussed the Texas attack with one another, while teachers deliberated over how to broach the subject with their students.

“They're defenseless, they had no chance,” said Sakinah Long, who was talking about the shooting with another mom, Melissa Lopez, once their two sons had scurried off into the playground outside the school.

Lopez said the shooting made her feel hopeless, but she didn’t want to put that on her son.

“We gotta let them live,” she said. “They can't live in fear.”

In the hours since the attack, New York Democrats have excoriated Republican lawmakers over a decade of inaction on gun control legislation like an assault rifle ban, or universal background checks. During the years since Newtown, school shootings have only become more common.