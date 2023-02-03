Good Friday morning in New York City, where it's about to get dangerously cold. Here's what else is happening:
- At the 20-odd unlicensed weed shops within a half mile of New York City's two legal dispensaries, the product is cheaper and often better because it doesn't have to be New York-grown.
- Greenpoint is now packed with high-end Japanese restaurants and shops, turning the neighborhood into something of a Little Tokyo.
- One way to get into a buzzy restaurant with no Resy openings is to just show up and hope there's space. (A day with wind chill values of -2 degrees is probably a good time to try?)
- Meet a Long Island man who goes around to thrift shops and estate sales, finds old pictures and videos, and somehow manages to return them to people connected with the individuals featured.
- In other Long Island news, Riverhead made Forbes' "Best Places to Travel" list because the pumpkin patches, apple picking and wineries are all solid, plus there are a lot of hotels.
- And in even more Long Island news, a Sag Harbor man "called police around sunrise on Jan. 23 to say that a stranger had walked through his property, and been caught on surveillance doing so, to get down to the water at the rear. It wasn’t the first time the person had trespassed, the homeowner said. According to the report, the stranger stood at the water’s edge for a minute or two before leaving without incident."
- All of Beyonce's former back-up dancers are stressing about upcoming auditions for her new tour.
- Also going on tour for the first time in years: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
- Gen Z is in love with Shania Twain — and it's not because one of her songs popped up on TikTok, they just like her.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, watching the throne: