A pair of community health centers – Heritage Health and Housing in Harlem and Evergreen Health in Buffalo – filed a lawsuit late last week against the New York State Department of Health to block the upcoming launch of a new prescription drug plan for Medicaid members, known as NYRx. It’s part of a final attempt by several stakeholders to derail the plan, which takes effect this Saturday. As it stands, state officials are planning to transfer the majority of New York’s 8 million Medicaid beneficiaries to the new drug plan. The change will expand the range of pharmacies Medicaid members can visit. And, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration, it will save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year by allowing the health department to have more control over pharmaceutical spending. New York pharmacists, who support the plan, said they will also receive fairer pay under the new plan and are lobbying state lawmakers to allow it to move ahead. But community health centers and hospitals that serve a lot of Medicaid patients have been opposed to the NYRx switch ever since it passed under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2021. Critics – including New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan – have been ramping up their efforts to derail the plan as the launch date approaches. The lawsuit isn’t the only last-minute plea to press pause on the plan.

Our city's most vulnerable and safety net providers cannot afford this plan.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

“Our city's most vulnerable and safety net providers cannot afford this plan,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams tweeted last week. New York City’s public hospital system could lose $123 million a year if the prescription drug change goes through, Vasan said in an op-ed in City & State. City officials and other opponents are concerned that the change will limit the funds safety-net health care providers receive through an obscure federal program known as 340b. That program requires drug manufacturers to provide discounts on prescription drugs to health care providers that serve vulnerable populations. The providers are able to get reimbursed for those drugs by health plans at higher rates and pocket the difference. Hochul’s budget includes proposals to restore funding to hospitals and health centers affected by the switch, but some critics are still skeptical they will be made whole. In their lawsuit, filed in a New York Supreme Court, Heritage and Evergreen argued that 340b funds support a wide range of services that might not otherwise get financed, including programs related to substance use treatment and HIV prevention and care. And they argue that because of the patient populations they serve, limiting their ability to access those funds constitutes discrimination in violation of federal law. The majority of Heritage’s patients are Black or Latino, and about 300 of the clinic’s 5,500 patients are being treated for HIV, according to the lawsuit. Evergreen also specializes in HIV treatment and more than half of its patients identify as LGBTQ, according to the complaint.

