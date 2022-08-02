At a press conference on Tuesday, Levine said the Hudson River Greenway that runs just west of the highway had become too congested, and that the West Side Highway would provide a more pleasant – and safer – experience for cyclists and pedestrians alike. The bike lane would also give e-bikes, which are currently banned on the Greenway, a safe and legal route along Manhattan’s west side, Levine said.

“During the morning commute, the evening commute on evenings and weekends when the weather is nice, it is simply too crowded on the green way,” Levine said on Tuesday while being flanked by local elected officials and advocates. “This solution would make this route safer for everybody.”

In a letter to the city and state transportation officials last week, Levine requested that the agencies begin studying the feasibility of the bike infrastructure in a two-phase approach. According to his proposal, the first phase would implement a four-mile stretch of the bike lane between Chambers Street and 57th Street immediately, with plans for the section north of 57th Street to follow.

A frequent user of the current Greenway bike lane, Councilman Christopher Marte, painted a picture of the chaos he and his constituents see during their commutes along the path.

"One of the complaints that we get from parents is when they're bringing their kids to P.S. 89, they have to deal with a number of cyclists, a number of e-bikes a number of joggers, it's like a maze for them to make sure that their kids can go to school," Marte said. "This is just an accident waiting to happen. And so this is an easy idea that can be implemented."