Rutgers University administrators have agreed not to seek a court injunction to stop striking faculty members, so long as they are making progress on negotiations with educators’ unions, a school spokeswoman said. As of early Monday evening, union and administration negotiators remained in Trenton, meeting since noon with representatives of Gov. Phil Murphy’s office and mediators from the Public Employment Relations Commission. Dory Devlin, a Rutgers spokeswoman, said the administration agreed not to use the courts to stop the strike “while it appears that progress can be made.” Devlin said Murphy asked the university to delay seeking an injunction to not cause “further irreparable harm.” Alan Maass, a spokesperson for the faculty unions, said he expected the negotiation session to continue late into the night, with Murphy and his team taking part. Three faculty unions representing about 9,000 members began picketing Monday in the school’s first-ever teacher strike — canceling classes for many of the flagship New Jersey public university’s 67,000 students. As negotiators were sitting down together, faculty members and student supporters assembled mid-day for a rally on the College Avenue Campus in New Brunswick. The Rutgers administration says prior court cases have established public worker strikes are illegal as a matter of common law. No New Jersey statute, however, makes public worker strikes illegal, and union heads have told their members they won’t face legal consequences unless the university both convinces a court to order an end to the strike, then subsequently finds striking faculty in contempt. University President Jonathan Holloway has been raising the specter of court action for weeks, describing a public worker strike as “illegal” and “unlawful” in messages to the university community — prompting pushback both from a group of prominent scholars and from Rutgers’ own University Senate. Union members have said they’re prepared for the possibility of a legal challenge — but the statement from Rutgers Monday seems to make the threat of one less immediate.

A rally on Voorhees Mall on Rutgers University's College Avenue campus marked the first day of the school's first-ever teaching strike. Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist

Here’s some of what we know as the strike closes out its first day: How many teachers are striking – and are any classes running? There isn’t an exact headcount, and the unions say they’re not sure how many classes were canceled on the first day of the strike. But the unions representing faculty members say 94% of their members authorized union leadership to call a strike several weeks ago — suggesting high support among members. Several students on campus Monday said they showed up to classrooms with no teachers, or that half or more of their classes were called off. And several students said they were refusing to go to class, in solidarity with striking faculty. Evie Shockley is a tenured full-time literature professor. who canceled her class and office hours. She said her students have been supportive. “When I told them, you know, ‘You won't see me here, I'll be on the picket lines,’ they burst into spontaneous applause — “which was really, uh, encouraging and affirming,” she said. What’s going to happen with graduation? Commencement ceremonies are just a few weeks away, beginning May 14. “Students have worked hard to earn their degrees and the university fully intends to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments,” the school says in a FAQ on its website. “Commencement and convocation ceremonies will continue to be held on all Rutgers campuses.” The school also says “every effort will be made to ensure” the strike doesn’t prevent students’ progress toward graduation, but it hasn’t yet said what provisions might be made if the strike continues for many days or weeks. Most higher education strikes don’t go that long. According to data from the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions, from 2012 through 2018, faculty strikes at higher education institutions lasted an average of 2.9 days. A faculty strike in 2019 at Wright State University in Ohio lasted for 20 days, making it one of the longest such strikes in U.S. history. Are faculty members being paid while on strike? The school says in its FAQ that any striking employee could be “subject to a loss of pay and/or benefits, and other sanctions as they may apply or as the court deems appropriate.” Devlin didn’t answer a question by email Monday, however, asking if pay was in fact being withheld. Union leaders, however, also asked fellow Rutgers staffers not to report which workers are on strike, saying the school might ask department chairs and others to do so. “The only plausible reason for this would be to try to withhold pay, cancel our health insurance, hold us in contempt of a possible court order, or otherwise retaliate against us,” they wrote in a message to members Sunday night. “The goal of such action would be to divide us and create hostility among members, breaking down our solidarity and undermining the strike.” What will happen on Tuesday? Until or unless a deal is struck, expect to see picketers remaining at Rutgers’ campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Campden. Unions are signing up picketers for shifts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday this week. They plan to close out each day with a live streamed update to members.

Striking Rutgers faculty members say they're seeking better protections and compensation for adjunct workers and graduate students. Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist