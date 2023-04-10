In announcing the strike, the unions — representing 9,000 educators — advised members to cancel all in-person and online classes and halt any grading, office hours and pre planned events.

"We bargained and bargained and bargained and bargained and we’re not getting anywhere, and we need to do something more," Givan said as the town hall session started.

Rebecca Givan, president of the Rutgers AAUP-AFT Academic Worker Union, said during the town hall that there would be "family-friendly, sunny picket lines."

The historic move, announced at a union "town hall" meeting Sunday night, will virtually shutter the university’s campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden, which collectively serve nearly 70,000 students. The three striking faculty unions said they plan to picket Monday at all three campuses in Newark, New Brunswick and Camden.

The Rutgers University faculty will strike Monday, marking the first teacher work stoppage since the university opened its doors 256 years ago.

At the heart of the unions’ demands are increased pay and better job security for their most vulnerable members, including graduate workers who earn $30,000 per academic year, and part-time lecturers who have to reapply for their jobs every semester, regardless of how long they’ve taught on campus.

The unions are asking for part-time lecturers to get proportionate pay to full-time faculty, and for adjunct faculty teaching two or more courses per semester to be given access to affordable health care plans — even if some of those courses are at other New Jersey schools.

They’re also demanding a $15 minimum wage for all campus workers, for Rutgers to end a practice of withholding transcripts when students owe certain fees, for Rutgers to freeze rent on all the housing it manages.

The work stoppage won’t affect clinical services or essential laboratory work, and professors will still continue to write letters of recommendations for students who ask, according to the unions.

Faculty strikes at universities don’t usually last more than a few days and union leaders have said they’re hopeful they’ll reach a deal before end-of-year grades are due.

The university also issued an FAQ for students navigating the strike last week, recommending students check in with their instructors on how to handle class assignments and clarifying that libraries, computer labs and student services remain open. It said “many classes will continue to meet in the event a strike is called,” but didn’t elaborate on which ones might.

The strike comes after 11 months of negotiations with university administrators and rising tensions between both sides after University President Jonathan Holloway last month called any public employee strike illegal and threatened to use the courts to stop it.

As of Sunday night, there was no filing from the school yet reflected in the state's online court case database.

“We hope that the courts would not have to be called upon to halt to [sic] an unlawful strike. No one wants that, nor does anyone want faculty or others to go without pay during an illegal strike,” Holloway wrote in an email to students on March 21.

That prompted the University Senate, an independent advisory board composed of alumni, students, faculty and staff to overwhelmingly issue a resolution calling on Holoway to declare there would be no retaliation for striking teachers. More than 40 well-known scholars and historians, including Ibram X. Kendi and Marc Lamont Hill, also signed an open letter to Holloway asking him to rescind his legal threat and avoid punitive actions that went against his own scholarship.

Holloway is Rutgers’ first Black president and an African-American historian. Holloway, who took over the university in 2020, has written about Black labor intellectuals, Donna Murch, an associate professor of history and president of the New Brunswick chapter of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, previously said.

“This kind of stance in the moment and the climate that we're in, with the attack on critical race theory and on unions and on academic freedom and tenure — this is extremely dangerous for the whole country because it lays down a precedent for this kind of oppression, and I would never have thought this would be possible,” Murch said last month.

AAUP-AFT represents 5,000 full-time faculty, graduate workers, postdoctoral associates and Educational Opportunity Fund counselors. The Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, which represents 2,700 part-time lecturers, and the Rutgers AAUP-Biomedical and Health Sciences of New Jersey, which represents about 1,300 physicians, researchers and health science faculty are also on strike.

Rutgers is also in contract negotiations with unions representing administrative staff and resident physicians, though they’re not part of the strike.

The administration, meanwhile, has said it negotiated with the unions every day last week and into the weekend and proposed a 12% pay increase for graduate assistants and teachers assistants, though unions have asked for double, to $37,000 per academic appointment. The university has also proposed 3% lump-sum payments to all faculty unions and a 20% increase in the per-credit pay rate for part-time lecturers.

State law is silent on whether public employees can strike, but injunctions have previously been used to stop picketing K-12 teachers. Court orders are rare in higher education work actions but Rutgers did get an injunction against non-teaching staff during a 1987 strike but the judge did not order them to end their picketing.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s office has said it’s not a party to the contract negotiations and that it doesn’t believe it has the legal authority to intervene, though Murphy has expressed frustration on recent episodes of WNYC’s “Ask Governor Murphy” call-in show that no deal had yet been reached.

Labor historian Joshua Freeman, a professor at Queens College, said there’s been an uptick in union activity across the country — and that can be contagious. Last year, more than 40,000 graduate workers and other teaching staff at the University of California walked off the job in the nation’s largest academic worker strike. They won major wage concessions and improved working conditions after a six-week strike.

“Faculty activism nationally is contagious. People look at California and they go 40,000 people on strike and they won. [Faculty members think] ‘You know, maybe we should do that,’” Freeman said.

He stressed that the Rutgers unions are looking to better compensate and protect “essential workers in the university, the lowest-ranked members of the faculty union.

“Without them the whole thing would grind to a halt right away,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated further.