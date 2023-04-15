The Rutgers University faculty strike is suspended, and students will return to class Monday.

An announcement issued by Gov. Phil Murphy’s office at 1:30 a.m. Saturday — following into-the-late-night marathon negotiating sessions between leaders of three faculty unions and Rutgers administrators that started Monday — didn’t describe specific contract terms. But it said a “framework agreement” had been reached.

Yet the unions warned the agreement only prompted a "suspension" of their strike, and warned it could resume if they're not satisfied their gains are secured as the details of a tentative contract agreement are worked out.

“After five days of intensive dialogue and negotiations in my office, I am pleased to share that the Rutgers University and union bargaining committees have come to an agreement,” Murphy said in the announcement.

He called it a “fair and amicable conclusion," that "respects the interests of many different stakeholders, upholds New Jersey’s values, and puts an end to a standoff that was disruptive to our educators and students alike.”

Murphy said the parties had worked out details on compensation, benefits, and job security for full- and part-time faculty members.

“The framework that was reached today between Rutgers and its faculty unions provides fair and equitable wages, benefits and work conditions for our faculty as well as our graduate students and part-time lecturers,” Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said in the governor's announcement. “Reaching consensus today comes as a result of the active and engaged leadership of Gov. Murphy, to whom we all are deeply indebted.”

Murphy called both sides to the State House Monday as the state University’s first faculty strike in Rutgers' 256-year-history began. Faculty members had been operating without contracts since last summer.

Rutgers AAUP-AFT President Becky Givan, in the governor's announcement, said the framework “sets in place unprecedented gains for contingent workers, graduate students and our communities."

“We look forward to working together with the university to realize President Holloway’s vision of a beloved community,” she said. “We would not have gotten here without our members’ commitment and the support of our governor.”

Amy Higer, president of the Adjunct Faculty Union that represents part-time lecturers, said the framework would be “the basis for a transformative contract for part-time faculty at Rutgers” — and included key union goals such as multi-semester appointments for hundreds of us “and significantly higher pay for all of us.”

“We still have work to do to come to a full tentative agreement, and we will resume doing so next week,” she said. “Most of all, we are eager to get back to teaching our students and helping them finish up spring semester.”

In a separate announcement overnight, the unions said once a tentative agreement is reached, members would vote on it in a secret ballot.

"We believe we have secured profound victories for our unions in this framework," the three unions, representing about 9,000 faculty wrote.

They said those victories included "significant pay increases for adjuncts; substantial raises for grad workers, moving them toward a living wage; structural job security improvements for adjunct and non-tenure-track faculty; union representation for graduate fellows; pay increases for postdocs; our first common good demands to center our students and communities; full-time faculty control over teaching conditions, including scheduling; and more."

There were still issues to work out, the unons said, particularly for members represented by the Rutgers AAUP-Biomedical and Health Sciences of New Jersey — "and we won’t leave our colleagues at RBHS behind."

"Our historic strike got us to this point. And let us be clear, a suspension of our strike is not a cancellation," the unions wrote. "If we do not secure the gains we need on the open issues through bargaining in the coming days, we can and will resume our work stoppage."

The walkout paralyzed the state’s flagship university, serving 67,000 students, for five weekdays. Demonstrators marched and rallied all week long at Rutgers’ campuses in New Brunswick, Camden and Newark, often joined by hundreds of supportive students.

Murphy didn’t address in the late-night announcement whether he’d be providing additional funds to Rutgers to help meet union demands, as he suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “Ask Governor Murphy” he might do. But in nightly updates to members, union leaders seemed to acknowledge extra state funds were on offer. Rutgers currently gets about 20% of its $5.1 billion budget from the state.

Unions had estimated a $20 million price tag for one of their key demands — fractional pay for adjuncts, essentially paying them at similar rates per class as non-tenured full-time professors. They specifically said they’d wanted to boost base pay per three-credit class to nearly $10,000, up from $5,800, and wanted health insurance coverage for adjuncts.

CUNY labor historian Joshua Freeman said granting part-time lecturers fractional pay isn’t very common among universities.

“It's not unusual to say, look, you know, there's such a huge, ridiculously big discrepancy,” Freeman said. But he said that’s usually done by increasing compensation per course rather than explicitly tying it to a proportion of other faculty pay.

The unions had also said they wanted to boosts graduate worker pay from $30,000 to $37,000.

Thursday night, union negotiators said they’d made important strides seeking better pay for adjunct faculty members, but hadn’t yet won longer-term contracts for adjunct faculty, who currently re-apply for jobs every semester.

They reported winning another key concession — longer-term contracts for non-tenure-track professors, with built-in security for most professors to keep getting re-hired after their fifth appointments.

Holloway was the target of much of the unions’ ire after he wrote a university-wide email in March threatening to seek an injunction to stop professors from picketing. Unions also objected to him keeping David Cohen, a former head of employee relations under Republican Gov. Chris Christie, among his lead negotiators. Christie had a notoriously contentious relationship with public worker unions, particularly the state’s largest teaching union, the New Jersey Education Association.

Three faculty unions overwhelmingly voted to strike in March after working without a contract since June, amid complaints the university was ignoring their demands. The three unions — the Rutgers AAUP-AFT, Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union and Rutgers AAUP-Biomedical and Health Sciences of New Jersey — represent 9,000 faculty, part-time lecturers, graduate workers, postdoctoral associates and physicians.

Another union representing 2,500 administrative staff at Rutgers University instituted a strike pledge this week. The pledge is a way of gauging members' support for a potential strike, but doesn't automatically authorize a walkout.

This is a developing story and will be updated.