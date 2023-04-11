Many Rutgers students are joining their professors on the picket lines, with some saying they won’t return to class until the university gives their teachers a contract faculty unions deem fair. The historic faculty strike — the first in university history — continued for a second day on Tuesday. Picket lines remained at Rutgers’ three campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden, and a rally was planned for 4 p.m. at Voorhees Mall. University administrators and union leaders, meanwhile, remained in contract talks in Trenton again on Tuesday, after Gov. Phil Murphy intervened on Sunday night and asked both sides to negotiate with his staff. The three striking faculty unions’ core demands deal with pay for adjunct faculty and graduate students, who earn far less per class than their full-time peers. But the unions have also pushed for changes that would directly benefit students, such as a campuswide minimum wage of $15 that would also apply to students. They also want Rutgers to end a practice of withholding transcripts when students owe certain fees and for Rutgers to freeze rent on all the housing it manages.

Richard Cuevas, 19, shows his empty classroom on Monday morning at the Rutgers-Newark campus. Karen Yi/Gothamist

“Fines and fees can prevent you from graduating. It can prevent you from registering for classes,” sophomore Kai Cobbs said last week. He said fees for overdue library books or parking tickets can cause students a lot of stress. “I think it's important that we stay in solidarity with the professors, because ultimately, we wouldn't be able to get an education without them,” said Sid Srivastava, a 20-year-old junior at Rutgers who joined the picket line in New Brunswick, on Monday. “Ultimately winning a fair contract is bigger than anything that happens this semester, because that's going to impact the future of academia for years on end.” Unions said student support has been “overwhelming,” and added that students have at times made up half of the picketing crowds. “It really is moving just how this generation is seeing the struggle of unions as much more central to them, maybe much more relevant,” said Alan Maass, a spokesperson for the faculty unions. “It’s really heartening.”

Angela Han, 19, blows bubbles during a rally in New Brunswick on the first day of the Rutgers faculty strike. Karen Yi/Gothamist

The three striking faculty unions want the university to address wage disparities between full-time professors and part-time lecturers, who are paid per credit and must reapply for their jobs every semester regardless of how long they’ve been teaching. Part-timers earn a base pay of $5,799 for a three-credit course — which works out to $40,600 for a seven-course workload. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average Rutgers associate professor earns more than twice that. The unions also want to boost pay for graduate workers and teachers assistants from $30,000 to $37,000. In a university-wide email Monday night, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said Murphy asked him to refrain from filing an injunction to force teachers to go back to work. Holloway said he would delay taking legal action as long he felt there was progress on the bargaining table. “Obviously, if there is no movement towards an agreement, we will have no choice but to take legal action to assure the continued academic progress of our students and prevent irreparable harm,” he wrote. Holloway encouraged students to go to class and complete their coursework, and criticized what he said was one instance where protesters disrupted a class taking an exam.

Students and faculty rally Monday at Rutgers University's College Avenue campus, as educators strike for the first time in the school's 256-year history. Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist

The unions pushed back against his communications and said the picket lines were and will continue to be peaceful. During a rally Monday in New Brunswick, dozens of students marched alongside adjunct faculty, graduate workers, tenured professors and labor leaders holding signs, chanting “R U listening? We are picketing,” and speaking to the crowd. “I had some canceled classes, but also I am striking as a student from some of them,” biology student Vee Khan said at the rally. “More than half of my classes are taught by adjuncts and part-time professors and TAs [teaching assistants], and it seems insane that they're not being paid the same amount that my actual professors are and that wages are lower for them just because they're part time when they're teaching most, if not all of my classes.” Khan said she would continue to strike as long as the unions were on strike.

Students breakdance along a picket line as Rutgers students and faculty participate in the first-ever faculty strike at the university's College Avenue Campus Monday. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Other students brought their own form of creative protest. Some breakdanced next to the picketers. One blew bubbles at the speakers. Two art students sat on a bright pink blanket sketching scenes from the rally. One student brought an Appalachian instrument that he said was used to write labor songs during coal mining protests. Ariel Vera, 20, brought a chessboard, calling it “picket chess.” “It is just kind of funny how they're just talking and then we're just sitting here contemplating the next move,” he said, as he moved his knight to C3. Vera said Holloway should come “fight on the battlefield” and play a game of chess. If students win, the unions should win, too, he said. Other students were more candid, and said that while they supported their professors, they also appreciated the break from class. “I want what's best for our professors, but we have a music festival coming up, big music festival, so we need time to prepare for that. So it is kind of convenient for us,” sophomore AJ Sollecito said. “But as long as it takes to get our teachers fair pay.” Freshman Richard Cuevas was surprised to find his English class empty on Monday morning but was relieved because he hadn’t finished his essay that was due. “If this is going to last the whole month, I'm going to join the picket lines,” he said.