Thousands of New York City municipal workers will lose their jobs by the end of the day Friday if they are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, about two weeks after they were warned by the Adams administration to adhere to a policy implemented in October.

Yet while approximately 3,000 city workers — less than 1% of the city's total workforce — are slated for termination for defying the vaccination policy, more employees could still lose their jobs.

As it stands, the city has received 13,044 religious and medical accommodation requests for a vaccine exemption, of which 54% have been processed, with 2,118 approved and 4,912 denied, according to figures provided by City Hall. The rest are still being processed, raising the possibility that more city workers could be let go if their request is denied and they continue to decline the shot.

The 3,000 workers who stand to lose their jobs on Friday were identified as those who declined to apply for a medical or religious exemption or were denied one.

"We're not firing them. People are quitting," Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference in the Bronx on Thursday. "The responsibility is clear, we said it ... You have to be vaccinated. If you're not following the rules, you are making that decision."

The policy took effect in October as then-Mayor Bill de Blasio argued the key to defeating the virus was through vaccination. This affected some 26,000 employees who did not receive at least one vaccine dose by the October 29th deadline, leading to fears city services would suffer. The disruptions appeared to have led to some slow services, including sanitation pick-up, though much of that was reportedly a result of workers protesting the mandate. Ultimately more and more workers continued to return to work.

Adams allowed the policy to carry over and a memo from the Department of Citywide Services was sent to these workers on Jan. 31st, warning that if they are not fully vaccinated, their last day would be Feb. 11th.

A spokesperson for Adams said the administration is confident there will be no disruptions in service.

Ahead of the deadline, more than two-dozen unions filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the deadline, arguing it violates their members’ right to due process. Some of the unions include those representing teachers, police officers, sanitation workers and firefighters.