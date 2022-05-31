In late summer of 2019, Eric Adams was standing over a pile of oily rat corpses, outlining his plan to flush the city of its vermin problem.

“Many people have normalized having rats in their community,” the then-Brooklyn Borough President lamented. “The unwillingness to think outside the box and look at new technology is what’s really holding our city back.”

He looked on approvingly as an employee of Rat Trap Distribution unveiled the innovative solution: a file cabinet-sized contraption that lures rodents in with Oreos and sunflower seeds before plunging them to their liquid grave.

Nearly three years later, the city is drowning in rat complaints ⁠–⁠ and the man whose rodent-killing machine Adams touted on the campaign trail as “amazing” is still waiting on the mayor’s call.

“He has a lot on his plate, I believe in time, God-willing, he’ll get around to it,” Pat Marino, who leases the boxes through Rat Trap Distribution, recently told Gothamist. “Maybe he puts a big light in the sky with a rat and I put my cape on and I run to City Hall.”

That New York is increasingly overrun by rats is something generally agreed upon. In 2021, complaints of rat sightings were up more than two-thirds compared to the same period in 2019. That trend has continued this year: last month saw the highest number of rat complaints of any April in at least a decade, according to city data.

Meanwhile, more than two years after pest control inspections were halted in the early days of the pandemic, the city’s Health Department still hasn’t ramped back up to full strength. During the first four months of this year, the agency conducted 20% fewer inspections than during the same period in 2019, according to data shared with Gothamist.

So it’s not as though Marino isn’t busy. The Maspeth-based supplier is currently leasing 300 units to agencies in Yonkers, as well to private residences and storefronts across the five boroughs. The Italian-made devices can hold dozens of dead rats, he said, an improvement over poisons that allow their victims to wander off before they perish, alerting other rats to danger.

“Every rat in New York City hates my guts,” Marino boasted, then offered a more humble assessment of his progress. “We're having an impact, we're catching a lot of rats. But there are millions out there. I don’t want to be alarmist. But there are a lot.”