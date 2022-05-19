When hordes of sweaty New Yorkers make their annual pilgrimage to Rockaway Beach this Memorial Day, they may notice more red flags and fewer lifeguards.

Along some of the most heavily-used and transit-accessible stretches of coastline, the tall plywood chairs will be replaced by signs warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. Between Beach 86th Street and Beach 116th Street, the Parks Department announced this week, swimming won’t be allowed at all through at least July 15th — confirming what many had feared for weeks.

The ocean ban is being touted as a compromise. City officials had initially discussed blocking access completely to the 30-blocks of shoreline, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently building out stone jetties as part of a long-awaited, $336 million resiliency project.

But after backlash from local officials and community members – including boardwalk vendors desperate for early summer foot traffic – the city Parks Department agreed to allow “sand and recreation access” along most of the 1.5 mile area.

Beyond the headache of dodging dump trucks mid-tan, that arrangement may also have grave consequences: those who inevitably enter the ocean will have no one to rescue them if they get into trouble. Local lifeguards told Gothamist that leaving such a prime length of shore unsupervised is a recipe for tragedy.