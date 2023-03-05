The NYPD is investigating whether the person who fatally shot someone at an Upper East Side bodega on Friday then went on to rob a Bronx bodega soon afterward.

Police released photos and video of a man, who they estimate to be 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, wearing what appears to be a white hazmat suit as well as a black mask, waving a gun inside a bodega in the Bronx’s Melrose neighborhood.

The man stole $1,200, cigarettes and other items before fleeing on a scooter, according to police. They added that no one was injured in the incident, which they said occurred around 11:45 p.m. at Yaya Deli and Grocery at 851 Melrose Avenue.

But when officers responded to the shooting at the first bodega, Daona Gourmet Deli and Grocery at 201 East 81st Street, at about 11:30 p.m., they found that a 67-year-old man had been shot in the head. The victim, whose identity has not been released pending family notification, was declared dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating. The name of the suspect in the photos has not been released.