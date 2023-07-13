A wild scene unfolded on the East Side Wednesday afternoon when a car crash started a flight between two men that ended in a homicide, police said.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, cops responded to 911 calls about a collision at 119 East 60th Street.

When they responded, they found 54-year-old Robert Velez Alvarez lying on the sidewalk with trauma to the body. He was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the NYPD, Velez Alvarez crashed his 2020 Chevy Silverado into a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 26-year-old Andre Mosby.

After the crash, police said Velez Alvarez got out of his car with a knife and slashed Mosby’s tires.

Mosby then gunned his engine, police said, striking Velez Alvarez and pinning him against the facade of a building.

Police took Mosby into custody, where he faces manslaughter and assault charges. His arraignment was pending in Manhattan Criminal Court early Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.