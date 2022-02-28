New York City Council Member Rita Joseph will lead her first hearing as chair of the education committee Monday, focusing on an issue that’s close to her heart personally and professionally: the impact of COVID-19 on public school students learning English.

Joseph represents District 40 in Brooklyn, which includes Flatbush, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Kensington, Ditmas Park, and Southern Crown Heights. She spent more than two decades as a teacher at P.S. 6 in Brooklyn, where she was most recently an English as a New Language (ENL) coordinator. She was teaching right up until she joined the Council in January, and some of Joseph’s former students helped her campaign. She has promised to keep students’ needs at the forefront of her work in her new role, especially the city’s many students for whom English is not their first language.

According to city statistics, nearly 370,000 public school students’ primary home language is not English. Of those, roughly 140,000 are considered English Language Learners (ELLs) because their proficiency falls below an official threshold. English Language Learners have always faced challenges, with graduation rates less than 50% in recent years.

Many experts said they faced a particularly difficult period during remote learning, as immigrant parents tried to access and navigate technology, and key information from the education department often came digitally and only in English. Students also missed out on the chance at the immersive classroom experience that helps with language acquisition; when they have been in school, it has been harder to watch teachers’ and peers’ mouths form words under their masks.

Joseph saw the difficulties first hand. Like so many teachers, she said the first challenge she faced was getting students online so that they could attend school at all.

“I had a set of families that came to the country from Yemen in February and then the pandemic hit in March … so I was looking for resources for them,” she said. “I was busy applying for iPads for parents who didn’t have computers, didn’t have WiFi and didn’t speak the language.”