Editor's note: This story describes a reported sexual assault.

Psychiatric staff at one of New York City’s public hospitals are growing increasingly alarmed about high numbers of workplace injuries amid what they describe as an overall atmosphere of combativeness and violence that has only worsened since the pandemic began. Many of these injuries have been debilitating for staff, who say patient safety is also at risk.

Documents obtained by Gothamist and interviews with nine current and former employees at Harlem’s Metropolitan Hospital show that workplace injuries have caused employees to miss thousands of work days over the past four years and have led many psychiatric staff to leave altogether. The medical center is run by NYC Health + Hospitals, whose facilities treat a large share of the city’s psychiatric patients.

The employees, including nurses and support staff such as behavioral health associates, describe the psychiatric department at Metropolitan as an often understaffed, volatile environment that lacks the resources to accommodate the range of acute needs patients have and offers little in the way of therapeutic care. Some NYC Health + Hospitals staff say they are now afraid to speak out about workplace violence themselves because they believe a union representative was fired for repeatedly flagging workers’ concerns.

“When you don't have the support that you need and then you run into another crisis, it's always in the back of your head, like, ‘I don't want to get hurt again,’” said Humberto Garcia, a former inpatient psychiatric nurse at Metropolitan Hospital.

On the day Garcia was injured last July, he said he first noticed one of his patients getting increasingly agitated around lunchtime. At first, he said the patient was complaining about the food and the staff not paying attention to him before repeatedly demanding to be discharged. The patient finally got so frustrated that he started throwing chairs and food, according to Garcia. An altercation ensued while staff tried to subdue the patient with medication. Garcia ended up with a black eye, and an injured shoulder that forced him off work for a month, according to a doctor’s evaluation reviewed by Gothamist.

Most of the employees who spoke to Gothamist said they had been injured multiple times during violent incidents, which are reported to the New York State Department of Labor along with other workplace injuries.