It’s looking like an inside weekend.

Not only is New York City going to get dumped on, but it’s also expected to be super windy through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“Far from ideal for sure,” said Garett Argianas, a public radio meteorologist.

The first round of wet weather is expected to start late Friday night, and will likely continue all Saturday, with around an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

A “jacket and umbrella kind of day,” as Argianas put it.

Temperatures on Saturday could be in the low 50s, but wind gusts of up to 35 miles an hour could make it feel like the 40s.

“A pretty lousy weekend,” Argianas said. “But there are some opportunities to get outside.”

One of those chances to get outside might come Saturday evening, when the rain is expected to ease up a bit.

That dry stretch could continue through Sunday morning — perhaps enough time to enjoy some fresh air. But then a second round of rain will start that afternoon into the night, giving the city another inch of rain, and possible thunderstorms, Argianas said.