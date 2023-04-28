It’s looking like an inside weekend.
Not only is New York City going to get dumped on, but it’s also expected to be super windy through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
“Far from ideal for sure,” said Garett Argianas, a public radio meteorologist.
The first round of wet weather is expected to start late Friday night, and will likely continue all Saturday, with around an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
A “jacket and umbrella kind of day,” as Argianas put it.
Temperatures on Saturday could be in the low 50s, but wind gusts of up to 35 miles an hour could make it feel like the 40s.
“A pretty lousy weekend,” Argianas said. “But there are some opportunities to get outside.”
One of those chances to get outside might come Saturday evening, when the rain is expected to ease up a bit.
That dry stretch could continue through Sunday morning — perhaps enough time to enjoy some fresh air. But then a second round of rain will start that afternoon into the night, giving the city another inch of rain, and possible thunderstorms, Argianas said.
“You're gonna have to very likely change some plans, either rearrange the scheduling or if it's something that can be done inside, you'll wanna bring it indoors,” Argianas said.
On the flipside, the downpour could offset the current drought in the area. The wet weather comes as most of downstate New York is abnormally dry after a winter without much snow or rain, according to the latest drought map.
For those looking to explore, there are, of course, plenty of opportunities this weekend.
Visit a museum
A gloomy day like Saturday is perfect for a museum excursion, since you won’t feel like you’re burning daylight. Perhaps head to El Museo del Barrio, showcasing the work of Latin American and Caribbean Artists, or The Museum of the City of New York, a block away
Explore Industry City
A less-than-ideal weather day is a great time to check out Industry City. Made up of 16 repurposed industrial buildings, it offers a wide variety of indoor fun, from the Museum of Failure, to petanque, to a food hall packed with options, Japan Village, art galleries and more.
Play an indoor sport
For those looking to break a sweat, try indoor tennis at various city parks, indoor Golf at Chelsea Piers, or climbing at Brooklyn Boulders or the Cliffs at Gowanus.