Gothamist forwarded the presentation to the Department of Correction, which was not involved in the board’s presentation. Regarding the overcrowded intake pens, department spokespeople said that the number of people in intake changes throughout the day and intake processing times have recently decreased. They also said that the number of staff who call out sick has gone down dramatically in recent months, with about 100 staff members suspended this year for sick leave abuse.

The commissioner of the Department of Correction, Louis Molina, said in an email that the presentation was not a reflection of reality: “These disturbing images represent points in time — not continuous conditions on Rikers Island. Our infrastructure and staffing challenges, which are the result of years of mismanagement and neglect, are no secret.” He said he is implementing an “action plan” in conjunction with the federal monitor who oversees city jails in order to “permanently eradicate the very conditions seen in some of these photos.”

The presentation was made at a fraught time, amid calls for a federal receivership to wrest control of Rikers from city hands, and as political strife over whether to hold certain criminal defendants in New York on bail dominates local political headlines. Bragg, the Manhattan DA elected last year as a progressive prosecutor promising to avoid an overreliance on incarceration, is often the target of such headlines.

The presentation, which was held via Zoom for between 200 and 300 assistant DAs, was part of a larger panel discussion on jail conditions, according to a spokesperson for Bragg, who moderated the panel. The event also dealt with issues related to post-prison life. “This goes hand-in-hand with our mission of safety and fairness, which includes lowering the number of people we send to Rikers and resolving cases of those who have been held for long periods of time as expeditiously as possible,” said Douglas Cohen, a spokesperson for Bragg, in an email.

In addition to the Board of Correction presentation, the event featured Mualimm-ak and Stanley Richards, a former city correction official and Rikers detainee who is now the CEO of the nonprofit Fortune Society. Mualimm-ak said it was “brave” of Bragg to hold the event, and he said those who put it together are planning other presentations on incarcerated women and exonerated prisoners. He also wants to hold similar events for DAs of other boroughs.

Titled “State of New York City Jails,” the presentation opened with a photograph from a cell used for the intake of new detainees. Shot on July 19, the image depicts a room so crowded with men — still in their street clothes — that at least two are laying on the floor. Two days later, the men in the same room are now all in white tops and khaki bottoms, but most are lying on the floor.

Another set of images from what appears to be a different pen at intake shows similarly crowded conditions on July 29 and Aug. 3. And yet pictures from that same week show multiple “vacant recreation spaces,” both indoors and outdoors, in the morning and afternoon.

A recent report from the mayor’s office showed that just 7.2% of people in custody in fiscal year 2022 participated in programs, services, and activities. And an average of just 133 were involved in recreation every day, despite a daily population exceeding 5,000.

An image in the presentation, from June 25, is titled “Person in Custody Defecating in the Main Intake due to lack of toilet.” In the picture, a man appears to be soiling his shorts while leaning against a bench.

The next image’s title describes exactly what prosecutors who viewed the presentation saw: “Person in custody sleeping on floor next to feces.”

And a third image is headlined with this: “second person in custody sleeping in the smeared feces. First person in custody is still in the same uniform approximately nine hours after he defecated.”

Finally, according to the presentation, almost 12 hours after the first person soiled himself, he is given new uniform pants — by another person in custody, not an officer.

Regardless of whether the presentation moved prosecutors, their powers when it comes to sending people to Rikers — and keeping people there — are significant. That’s because an assistant DA decides both what charges to file, and whether to recommend whether that person gets locked up — and, if applicable, with or without bail — before trial.