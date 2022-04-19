Mayor Eric Adams pledged on Tuesday to release his “tax information,” days after initially saying he wasn’t committing to making his returns public.

“We’re going to release tax information, no hesitation,” Adams said at an unrelated news conference in Staten Island. “Remember, I’m not required. We know that, right? So let’s be clear on that.”

Adams did not elaborate on when he would release his tax information, whether the tax records would be redacted, or whether the public at large could see them. Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the mayor, referred additional questions about the release back to the mayor’s comments.

His reversal, happening one day after the annual filing deadline, came after Adams faced mounting criticism for not committing to releasing his taxes, which has been considered a standard tradition his predecessors had honored en route to Gracie Mansion. After initially being asked on Friday if he would make a “firm commitment” to releasing his taxes annually, the mayor responded with a “no.”

The release of tax returns, at least for Mayor Michael Bloomberg, came with stipulations. Bloomberg, a self-made tech billionaire for instance, allowed reporters to examine redacted records in person instead of the full filing during his years in office.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, however, consistently released his returns shortly after Tax Day. In one instance, de Blasio took a jab at then-President Donald Trump, who notoriously hasn’t released his tax records.

On the state level, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul allowed reporters to examine her records last week so long as they can view them in person. Her 2021 tax filing showed she and her husband, a concessionaire for the Buffalo Bills, earned more than $900,000 in total income.

Adams is required to submit financial records to the Conflicts of Interest Board, the government agency tasked to ensure public officials and city employees are operating ethically and legally. Adams’ most recent annual disclosure record submitted to COIB last year showed he owned three properties in 2020 and received upwards of $49,000 for the book of veganism that he authored.

This year’s disclosure forms are due next month.

Politico reported last year that Adams had withheld rental income for a brownstone he owned, which the mayor blamed on an accounting error.

His announcement came a day after returning to City Hall after isolating to recover from COVID. A reporter from THE CITY had asked the mayor as he entered the building whether he would reconsider releasing his taxes.

“I may make up my mind,” Adams said on Monday.

The article has been updated to reflect that Mayor Adams committed to releasing tax information, though not his returns explicitly.