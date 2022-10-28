“It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022,” read a tweet from the Abyssinian Baptist Church posted shortly after 6:30 a.m. “The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers.”

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, the longtime pastor at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem and a towering community and religious figure in New York, died early Friday, his church announced this morning. He was 73.

Butts is among a slate of Black religious leaders who have played an outsized role in community issues and local politics. Prominent state politicians began issuing statements of sympathy Friday morning.

“Reverend Dr. Calvin Butts was an icon, serving Abyssinian Baptist Church and all of New York City for over 30 years,” said Attorney General Letitia James in a tweet. “My heart is with his family, loved ones, and the entire Abyssinian Baptist Church community. May he rest in peace.”

“Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts, III was a beloved mentor, friend and pillar of our community,” said Rep. Adriano Espaillat in a tweet, adding: “His legacy inspires us all.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.