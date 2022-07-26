New York’s redistricting court decision did more than split the state’s primary election. It also set the stage for a one-off test of a type of open primary election, where registered voters can change their party affiliation up until, and including on Primary Day itself, August 23rd.

Under state election law, the deadline to change one’s party affiliation is normally February 14th, and then the window is closed until one week after the June primary. That meant voters who wanted to change parties for the June 28th primary for statewide and Assembly races needed to submit their updated registration more than four months before the election. That’s not the case for New Yorkers looking to vote in the August primary for new congressional and state Senate races.

When the court ordered a second primary date for August as part of the redistricting decision, it created a loophole in the law permitting people to change parties or switch from being an unaffiliated voter to a party member right up until the election. The law was written assuming there would only be one primary, and it would be in June.

The glitch in election law opens primary races up to voters who might not otherwise be tuning in because they didn’t think they had a competitive party contest. It also may change the calculus for candidates competing in crowded fields that are seeking every advantage to overcome their opponents, whether that’s appealing to voters across the proverbial aisle or asking those who are not currently party members to join their ranks, at least for a day.

“This year is an anomaly,” Vincent Ignizio, deputy executive director of the New York City Board of Elections told Gothamist, noting that voters can change their party affiliation now or by requesting an affidavit ballot at the voting booth.

“By way of the courts, and without intention, it will test an open primary-type system in New York,” he said.

In New York City, with more than 5 million registered voters, only 3.4 million are registered Democrats. That’s also the party that tends to have the city’s most competitive primary races. That means more than 1.6 million voters who are members of other parties, or no party at all, could see what’s happening in the district where they live and may want to change parties just for this election.