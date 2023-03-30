A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump on charges related to his role in the alleged hush money payment made to an adult film actress, according to multiple news reports, including from The Associated Press and The New York Times — the first-ever criminal indictment against a former president in U.S. history.

The timing of Trump’s arrest remains uncertain, though his attorney previously indicated he would voluntarily surrender to authorities.

The unprecedented indictment is the latest development in the yearslong saga surrounding the $130,000 payment that Trump’s former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, made to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence over an alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen served prison time for orchestrating the payments, which were made in the lead-up to the 2016 election. But federal prosecutors ultimately decided not to bring charges against Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who faced criticism for pausing aspects of his office’s investigation into Trump’s finances, revived the hush money probe, impaneling a new grand jury earlier this year. His investigation is believed to focus on whether Trump violated the law by falsifying business records in order to conceal his reimbursement payments to Cohen.

In recent months, Manhattan prosecutors have called an array of high-profile players in Trump’s orbit before the grand jury, including Cohen, who is believed to be the star witness if the case goes to trial.

Trump has decried the investigation as a “political witch-hunt,” and called on his followers to protest his arrest. He has also denied having an affair with Daniels.

Trump is expected to be booked and fingerprinted in Manhattan Criminal Court, but will likely be released quickly by a judge, according to legal experts.

If the case does go to trial, it could take at least a year to begin, potentially coinciding with Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The former president currently faces a web of legal challenges, including a criminal investigation into alleged election interference in Georgia and his handling of secret documents.