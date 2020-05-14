There are many reasons why domestic violence survivors finally leave their homes. For Celeste, the catalyst was the coronavirus.

She had started her relationship with her partner 10 years ago and, for a while, things went well.

“He's a normal person,” she said. “He’s kind and loving and giving.”

Celeste said the relationship changed suddenly, around the time she got pregnant with their first child, and her partner became violent.

“It became verbal. Then it became physical. Then it became sexual,” she said. “I was slapped often. I was choked often. I was punched often, hair pulled often.”

Celeste is not her real name. Gothamist/WNYC agreed to protect her identity because she’s a domestic violence survivor.

She said things that set off her partner were unpredictable.

“The furniture wasn't fixed correctly,” she said. “The food was just not right. The perfume I was wearing—not that one today. Any little thing.”

Celeste said she got caught in a cycle of being abused, accepting apologies, and seeing temporary improvements, only to go through the same thing over and over again. Experts say such a dynamic is typical in abusive relationships.

When they were about to have a second child, Celeste felt certain the relationship would get better.

“You’re now loving this person, you're now about to have children with this person,” she said. “When [violence] becomes part of routine, I think, you just accept it as it's ok because you know the routine now.”

She even stopped seeing her family, friends, co-workers, worrying they’d know something was wrong.

“You think it's okay to streamline in life, just to keep going,” she said. “If no one knows, it's [violence] going to stop eventually.”

Listen to reporter Mirela Iverac's radio story for WNYC: