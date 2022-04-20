Traffic crashes have killed 59 people in the first three months of this year — a 44 percent increase over the same period in 2021, according to a new report by the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives.

That makes it the deadliest start to any year since former Mayor Bill de Blasio launched Vision Zero in 2014, with the explicit goal of eliminating traffic deaths and injuries in New York City.

“Vision Zero can’t just be a slogan,” Cory Epstein, a spokesperson for Transportation Alternatives said. “It really needs to be street engineering because we know that when you design and engineer streets for safety, you prevent speeding, you make it safer to cross the street.”

Among other stats, the report found that Queens and Manhattan experienced the biggest increases in traffic fatalities, with Queens seeing a 125 percent increase compared to this time last year, and Manhattan seeing a 120 percent increase. It also pointed out that pedestrians make up nearly half of all fatalities – of the 50 deaths so far, 29 were pedestrians. Others included cyclists, drivers and people on other motorized vehicles.