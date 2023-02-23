In one of his first legislative acts as a new member of Congress, Rep. George Santos has backed a bill to make an AR-15 style rifle – a weapon used in some of the deadliest mass shootings of the past decade – the “National Gun of the United States.”

Santos co-sponsored the bill, along with prime sponsor Alabama Congress member Barry Moore and two other Republican colleagues: Rep. Andrew Clyde, a gun store owner from Georgia; and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who ran a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill.

Rep. Moore unveiled the legislation this week saying, “any government that would take away one right would take away them all,” AL.com reported.

A spokesperson for Santos’ congressional office didn’t return a request for comment immediately.

The move is another sign the freshmen lawmaker is tilting to the far right wing of the Republican Party, aligning himself with staunch gun rights supporters who oppose enhanced background checks, even though the majority of Americans and many gun owners are in favor of them.

The summary of the proposed legislation states the “AR-15 style rifle chambered in a .223 Remington round or a 5.56x45mm NATO round [would be] the National Gun of the United States.” Further details of the text of the bill were not available.

AR-15 style rifles have been deployed in some of the most devastating mass shootings of the past several years. Shooters deployed that style of weapon in 2012 at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, and last year in the Uvalde, Texas shooting, and in Buffalo, New York at Tops Friendly Markets.

An AR-15 style rifle was also used by the gunman at the 2016 Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where Santos claimed four of his employees had been killed, one of many now-disproven claims that have embroiled Santos in scandal since he took office.

Since getting sworn in in January, Santos has signed onto 23 pieces of legislation; among them a bill to encourage colleges to ban TikTok and one that would require the U.S. Treasury to mint coins commemorating service dogs.

Democrats currently control the Senate and the White House, and have discussed bringing back a 1990’s era assault weapons ban.