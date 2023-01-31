Long Island Rep. George Santos will recuse himself from his two House committee assignments while investigations into his campaign and personal finances are underway.

Santos made the announcement on Tuesday during a closed-door meeting with the House Republican delegation, according to multiple reports.

The embattled Republican was assigned as a member of the Small Business and Science, Space and Technology committees.

Santos met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday, ahead of the conference meeting, and discussed plans for Santos to temporarily step back from his committee work.

McCarthy told reporters after the private meeting with members of the Republican conference that Santos' recusal from committees was “appropriate,” according to The Hill.

Santos currently faces multiple investigations into a long list of mistruths relating to his personal background. He also faces investigations from local and federal law enforcement.

Earlier this month, Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, both New York City Democrats, filed a complaint against Santos with the House Ethics Committee.