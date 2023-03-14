Rep. George Santos filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday signaling a possible re-election bid next year, despite calls from constituents and members of Congress seeking his resignation.

Santos was elected as a Republican last November in the 3rd Congressional District, which covers portions of northeastern Queens and Long Island's North Shore in Nassau County. After his election, Santos came under fire for being a serial fabulist, lying about where he attended school, where he worked, when his mother died, his religion, and even whether he owned a pet fish.

A spokesperson from Santos’ congressional office declined to comment.

The embattled congressmember is currently under investigation by a House ethics subcommittee for a series of campaign and ethical conduct violations. He also faces investigations by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office and federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York.

Santos faced a deadline of March 14 to respond to a letter from the FEC over fundraising activity for his campaign committee, Devolder-Santos for Congress, that came after the end of the 2022 election.

The letter ordered Santos to “disavow these activities by notifying the Commission in writing that you are not a candidate, or redesignate your principal campaign committee by filing a statement of candidacy.”

On Tuesday, Santos filed a “statement of candidacy” which will allow him to continue to fundraise and spend money from his campaign account.

The form also includes the names of three other committees that can raise and spend money on his behalf: Take Back The House 2022, Devolder Santos Victory Committee, and Devolder Santos Van Duyne Victory Committee. All of his committees, including his official campaign committee, have the same address.

Even if Santos does indeed run, he won’t be receiving any local support from the Nassau County Republican Party, which called for his resignation in January. Santos has long said he has no intentions of stepping down from office.

Jody Kass Finkel, a founder of the group Concerned Citizens of NY-03, suggested Santos is likely opening the committee to cover the costs of “lawyers and accountants to defend against multiple criminal investigations and an ethics probe.”