Queens and Long Island Rep. George Santos has been criminally charged by federal prosecutors, CNN first reported on Tuesday.

The specifics of the charges were not yet known, CNN reported, but Santos has been the subject of investigations by both local and federal authorities. He could appear in court as soon as Wednesday, according to CNN.

The 34-year-old Republican has made headlines for lying about his life and work experience, including his mother’s death, his religion and education.

The freshman congressmember has resisted calls to resign, even from members of his own party.

A request seeking comment left with Santos' office was not returned. Though, when reached by the Associated Press, Santos reportedly said, “This is news to me.”

“You’re the first to call me about this,” he said in that interview.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the eastern district in New York declined to comment.