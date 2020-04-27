Richard Hake, a beloved and trusted news host and reporter for WNYC since 1992, passed away on Friday. As his colleagues mourn this sudden and unexpected loss, we are sharing our best memories of Hake here and on the air. We will be adding to this tribute throughout the week, so check back for more later.

Andrea Bernstein, Editor & Co-Host of the Trump, Inc. Podcast:

“Beef cheeks are chic.”

I remember Richard Hake practicing this sentence in the railroad-flat of our old newsroom years ago, tucked into a corner of the 25th floor of the Municipal Building, where it was impossible not to hear what everyone was saying.

Beef cheeks are chic -- who’d have thunk? The sentence was pure Richard Hake, the delight of uncovering an avant-garde trend from some hidden corner of New York, and telling it to the whole city. Plus it was a sentence that was clever, and hard to say, requiring, as it were, cheek muscle. Richard delivered it flawlessly, wryly, as he always did.

When I began working at WNYC, back in the last century, Richard had already been there a good number of years, already an essential voice of New York. I’d no idea that when we met, he was barely out of college, because there was something about his voice, calm, reassuring, loving the whole city and whoever he was talking to at the moment. It seemed as it had always been thus.

In those days the newsroom was so small that Richard and Beth Fertig and Marianne McCune and the maybe half dozen or so of us that made up the WNYC news team could socialize on a Friday in someone’s small Greenwich Village apartment. We could raise our glasses to the energy and creativity and grief that pervaded our jobs and summon the resolve to do it all again the next week. And love each other for doing it.

Through three Mayors and five governors -- Cuomo, Pataki, Spitzer, Paterson, and another Cuomo. Through 9/11, and a blackout and 500-year storms, Richard was always fully present. But to say that he was there during emergencies wouldn’t do justice to the ways he was genuinely excited about the life of New York, its plays and music and nightlife. Everything that made New York, New York, Richard loved.

As happy as he was discussing the finer points of the Warhol exhibit at the Whitney, he was equally delighted to pick over the latest wrinkle in the latest corruption scandal I happened to be covering. A couple of years ago, he characteristically interjected (in a way that he was particularly good at on live radio) when he learned that an oligarch financially connected to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was the owner of the world’s largest collection of Faberge eggs. “Faberge eggs,” he repeated. This was exactly the kind of detail Richard loved, one that encapsulated the absurd wonder and outrage and seriousness of the moment.

Some years ago, Richard became the full time host of Morning Edition on WNYC. Speaking to him live on air was like being held aloft by the most skilled and elegant dance partner. Or maybe it was like being gently caught mid-air, after taking a somersault on a flying trapeze. Richard was -- I am sorry for all the mixed metaphors here -- the beating heart of our morning programming. “Alive,” was the word I used to describe Richard. So alive.

The week before last -- was it only then? -- Richard and I were on a Zoom call with other WNYC hosts, and he spoke of the duress of waking up, and delivering the horrible news of the moment, alone from his apartment, near Mt. Sinai Hospital. Thirty-six times in a morning, he noted, he would open his mic, and speak to the city, and help us move out of our own grief. He was worried, he said, that the sirens he could hear were bleeding onto the air. I couldn’t hear them, I told him. If it was happening, it was so much part of the audioscape of the city that no one else would notice. I told him how immensely reassuring it was for me to turn on the radio and to hear his voice, balm in troubled times. “Thank you for your work,” I’m pretty sure I told him.

But did I tell him I loved him? I cannot remember.

I’m telling him now. And hoping, wherever he is, the beef cheeks are plentiful.

Listen to WNYC reporter Jim O'Grady's radio obituary for Richard Hake: