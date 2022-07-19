Mayor Eric Adams met with a small group of parents opposed to the budget cuts at public schools Monday. In a recording of the meeting obtained by Gothamist, the mayor did not commit to restoring the money, but said he was listening, adding that he could not respond more directly because of a lawsuit filed yesterday.

Protesting parents have dogged Adams at speaking events across the city in recent days. Last week, they interrupted a speech by the mayor – prompting him to call one activist a “clown." Parents followed Adams to another event in downtown Brooklyn on Monday, loudly chanting, “restore the cuts.”

“I love this city and I love the children and families of the city,” Adams said in the recording. “The tough choices I have to make, they keep me up at night, but I’ve got to make these choices. I was elected to be the mayor, I got to take the brunt that goes with it. I think our actions are going to show you how committed we are, and it takes a lot of discipline for me not to respond to what we're doing right now.”

The city budget that lawmakers agreed upon in June included $215 million in cuts to the education department to reflect lower enrollment at schools. On Monday, a group of parents filed a suit against the city seeking to overturn the city budget, and calling for a revote.

One of the parents who attended the Monday meeting at City Hall was involved in the suit.

“There are parents all over the city that are very concerned about the cuts that are happening,” said Jessica Flores, a parent at PS 9 in Brooklyn, which she said is losing $1 million.

“We as parents, we have just pulled our children – and our children have pulled us – through a pandemic,” she said. “These cuts are too drastic and they’re really hurting kids in a profound way at this time.”

Parents are reporting that their schools are shedding subject-matter teachers, special education instructors, arts teachers, literacy coaches, bilingual educators, counselors and social workers. Some principals have also announced larger class sizes and cuts to staff.