“Actually, all of our climate sites broke record highs," said James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "Normals for this time of year are in the upper 50s to lower 60s."

Central Park was recorded at 91 degrees on Friday afternoon, 6 degrees higher than the record originally set in 1941, according to the National Weather Service. In Newark, New Jersey, temperatures climbed to 93 degrees, breaking the 88 degree record also set in 1941. At JFK Airport, temperatures hit 82 degrees, breaking the old record of 78 set in 1949.

New York City and its surrounding areas experienced record-high temperatures on Friday, making for two consecutive days of record-breaking heat in the city.

In Rockland County, a large brush fire sent up plumes of black smoke that were visible for miles, NBC New York reported on Friday. Video captured via a helicopter showed the fire burning through tree lines along train tracks and very close to homes. The fire came just a week after New York City and parts of Long Island were issued a “Red Flag” warning, indicating a higher risk of brush fires.

“That really is dry temperatures and also windy conditions: Those are perfect for fire to spread," Tomasini said. "That’s why over the past several days we have had some fire-weather products out there.”

But despite those summery conditions, there are still spring days left ahead. Temperatures should dip over the weekend, Tomasini says, with chances of showers on Saturday.

“We are expecting the trend down in temperatures begins tomorrow, looking at highs back down in the 60s to lower 70s for most," he said. "And then Sunday, a few degrees below that, in the low to mid-60s.”