“Record to near record warmth is expected across western locations today, and cooler along the coast,” the agency said on its Twitter account shortly before 7 a.m. “Morning fog gives way to partial sunshine with a line of showers and isolated t-storms moving in for this afternoon and this evening.”

The metro area is expected to see temperatures hit the 80’s — a potential record-breaker for this time of year. The morning’s dense fog is expected to clear for partial sunshine when temperatures will soar, before thunderstorms and rain roll through in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s going to be a weird weather day in New York City.

The forecast follows a record-setting winter with little snowfall and unseasonably high temperatures.

Central Park, which is expected to see a high of 82 degrees Fahrenheit, is poised to shatter a record set in 1947. Newark Liberty International Airport is also expected to break a record set that year with a high temperature of 85 degrees.

The lower Hudson Valley and other parts of northern New Jersey are also likely to see warmer temperatures. Long Island and southern Connecticut are expected to approach new records or break them, but with cooler forecasts in the high 60s and low 70s.

A blanket of pre-dawn fog lowered visibility for up to a mile Thursday morning but began to dissipate through rush hour.

“Visibilities are expected to quickly improve away from the coast in the early to mid morning as fog scours out, but may take until early afternoon to improve across immediate southern and eastern coastal areas,” a special weather statement from the NWS reads.

Thunderstorms are also possible for the evening rush hour, followed by scattered rain showers.