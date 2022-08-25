“Not only did we split the vote between progressive candidates, we also split the vote between three candidates of color,” said Julia Muench, the interim director of the nonprofit Ranked Choice New York, which aims to bring the voting system throughout more of the state. “The winner was the white male and moderate to boot.”

New York City voters approved a ballot initiative in 2019, to allow ranked-choice voting for citywide and council races. Election reformers argue that the system helps limit negative campaigning and gives less conventional candidates a better shot. The change triggered unusual alliances between rivals in the 2021 mayoral race and, due to the sheer quantity of city races, proved to be one of the largest experiments in ranked-choice voting in the country.

The system drew criticism from some city political leaders — including then-candidate and now-Mayor Eric Adams — who said it would disenfranchise Black and Latino voters. And it still faces opposition from state conservatives, who argue that there’s no need to change a system that’s been in place for hundreds of years.

In the vast majority of races, the first-place candidate before ranked-choice tabulations solidified their leads when ranked votes were counted — as was the case for Adams.

Though in some rare cases, a second-place candidate amassed enough ranked votes in subsequent rounds to surpass the original front-runner. That happened in two out of dozens of City Council races last year, and has taken place in around 3.8% of the 375 ranked-choice elections studied by the group Fair Vote, which documents them nationwide.

A scenario in which voters ranked candidates like Niou, Jones, and Rivera would have avoided the need for them to cast a ballot for someone they didn’t prefer in order to stave off a win from someone they were trying to block — a scenario multiple voters recounted to Gothamist.