Former President Donald Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records.

State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan unsealed the world’s most-talked-about indictment Tuesday afternoon at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Centre Street, marking the first time a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The newly unsealed charges center on an apparent $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels claims to have had an affair with Trump a decade earlier and had been weighing going public with her story during the campaign.

The payment came from Michael Cohen, who was Trump’s personal attorney and fixer at the time. Cohen, who has already served prison time for his role in the scheme, was later reimbursed by the Trump Organization, complete with a bonus added on top — an allegedly fraudulent business expense that is the focal point of the charges against the former president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is leading the prosecution.

Bragg is scheduled to address the media following the arraignment, while Trump is set to deliver a primetime response from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida at 8:15 p.m.

Read the full indictment here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.