The New York City Council is poised to pass a slate of bills Thursday that address an array of issues, from rat-infested streets, to parts of the city without public restrooms or greenways, to survivors of domestic violence.

The full Council is scheduled to meet Thursday to vote on the measures, though it comes amid conflict within the legislative body. Dozens of Council staffers were expected to picket outside of City Hall, in protest of the Council’s change in policy that will require everyone to work in-person five days a week.

The Council, like most private employers, had maintained a flexible, hybrid work schedule allowing employees to spend some days in the office and others working remotely.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams told staffers that hybrid policy would end on Oct. 31. The change would bring the Council more in line with city agencies under Mayor Eric Adams, who has required office employees to work in person five days a week. Critics have blamed that policy for the unusually high attrition rates at many city agencies.

Here’s a look at what bills are expected to pass.

A citywide greenway

The Council is expected to pass a bill that would require the city to build out a citywide greenway system. If approved, the parks department will have to come up with a plan for the network of pedestrian and bike paths by December 2024. After that, a parks department working group would have to report to the Council annually how the build-out is going. The bill doesn’t define how many miles of greenway each neighborhood should have, and only describes a “comprehensive citywide network.”

Report on public bathrooms

Intro 258 will require the city to prepare a report compiling all functional public bathrooms across the city by the end of next year. Along with the list of operational bathrooms, the bill requires the city to identify an additional location where it could build another public restroom in each ZIP code across the five boroughs. The bill doesn’t require the city to actually build the restrooms, though future legislation or budgeting could address that. The city’s dearth of public commodes came to light during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many private establishments shut their doors, leaving homeless New Yorkers particularly vulnerable. A 2019 report from the city’s comptroller ranked New York City 93rd among the nation’s 100 biggest cities in the number of public restrooms per resident.

Rats

Four rat-themed bills slated to pass represent an effort to rein in rodent-run streets many New Yorkers have grown wary of in recent months. One bill would require the health department to create “rat mitigation zones” by April of next year. Those areas would be targeted with different rules and regulations and public outreach, and the city would have to report back on how successful the efforts to decrease rat populations were. Another bill would require buildings with two or more code violations for rats to place their trash in rat-proof bins for two years. A fourth would require rat mitigation measures at construction sites.

The mayor’s office has also taken aim at rats in recent weeks. The city’s sanitation department recently pushed back the time that New Yorkers can put out their trash to 8 p.m. Critics have pointed to long-stalled plans to bring rat-proof bins to more parts of the city as the simplest solution to keep rats from feasting on trash. The city recently commissioned a $4 million study to examine how other cities had implemented similar programs.

Domestic violence

Two bills aim to improve the lives of survivors of domestic violence. One aims to connect them with housing grants, while a second requires the city to make an online portal that lays out all the services and options available for survivors of domestic violence.