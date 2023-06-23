New Yorkers should expect rainfall starting Friday night and continuing into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The showers, which could include thunderstorms this weekend, will coincide with the city’s annual Pride Month festivities this weekend, including Youth Pride on Saturday and the Pride March and PrideFest on Sunday. However, Nicky Perry, administrative assistant for NYC Pride says there are no plans to cancel the weekend events.

This weekend’s forecast follows a relatively dry month of May. According to the country’s drought information system, last month was the 15th driest May in the past 129 years, with around 2.3 fewer inches of rain than usual.

Though the rainy forecast might interrupt some plans, the weather itself is “certainly not something we haven’t seen before,” said Brian Ramsey, a New York-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Ramsey said that there isn’t a significant risk for flooding or severe weather at the moment.

He cautioned that the risk of flooding next week “could be elevated if we continue to see daily rainfall.”

And though the severe weather season is still underway, Ramsey added that the thunderstorms in this week’s forecast are typical this time of year — and there isn’t a significant risk of power outages or similar disruptions.

This story has been updated with comment from NYC Pride.