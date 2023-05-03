Actor Rachel Webb was selling Nikes at a store on the Upper East Side, about a year ago when her agent called to say she’d gotten not one, but two roles in a new, hit musical from the West End, called “& Juliet.” On Tuesday, “& Juliet” was nominated for nine Tony awards, including “Best Musical” and “Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.” But little of that glory goes to Webb directly. She’s an understudy, and despite putting in all the hours of a lead, she receives less of the adulation – and sometimes, she gets just the opposite. Once, when the show was running in Toronto, the lead was too sick to finish the performance. Webb was backstage when the stage manager announced that she'd be taking over as Juliet mid-show. The audience groaned. “We were just like, well, they hate me,” she said, recalling the moment in a spacious lounge at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in Midtown. The tricky thing about being an understudy is that audiences have spent a lot of money, navigated the hordes of Times Square and crammed themselves into tiny seats — and they didn’t necessarily do that to see you. But what was the alternative, Webb wondered. She sounded bubbly and upbeat imagining the scenario: Give everyone a half-refund? Didn’t they want the show to go on?

Webb, center, as Juliet. Courtesy of Rachel Webb

That day in Toronto, she didn’t have time to worry about how the audience felt. She was due onstage in minutes and had to change out of her ensemble costume and into Juliet’s blue jumpsuit. She said the crowd, despite their reticence, soon warmed up to her, and laughed at her jokes. “Well, not my jokes,” she added, “but the script.” The script, by Schitt’s Creek writer David West Read, is a girl-power take on Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” imagining Juliet’s life if she didn’t die after discovering Romeo’s dead body. Chances are, you already know the songs in “& Juliet” — they are some of the greatest hits of the '90s and the aughts, from Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson and the Backstreet Boys — written by Swedish superstar producer and songwriter Max Martin. The dancing is inspired by hip-hop, with a whiff of TikTok, and it’s all brought to roaring life by a young and diverse cast. The New York Times' chief theater critic began his review practically apologizing for what he was about to do, which was to endorse a jukebox musical: “I liked it. It felt so wrong; it felt so right,” he wrote, quoting a Katy Perry line from the show. Webb, 25, plays Judith in the ensemble, and she’s the “first cover” for Juliet, meaning she plays Juliet if the main actress, Lorna Courtney, can’t make it. There are two other covers after Webb. The show also has swings, who go on for members of the ensemble. A spokesperson for the Actors’ Equity Association said that, of the 33 shows currently on Broadway, 448 people have “contracted understudy, stand-by, full swing or partial swing assignments.” She said it is "very common" for chorus performers to be understudies, though the association does not track how often they go on for the principals. “Understudies and swings are the heroes of the theater,” said the show’s choreographer, Jennifer Weber, who has worked with Webb in both of her roles: Judith in the ensemble, and Juliet. Weber said that most people probably don’t realize that when you are an understudy, “you spend most of the rehearsal process focusing on your main track.”

Scott Heins for Gothamist