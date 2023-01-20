Republican Congressman George Santos told a series of lies leading up to his electoral victory last fall to represent parts of Queens and Long Island. He’s been accused of embellishing his resume, fabricating major details about his life, swindling friends, and more. Weekly, more questions surface about Santos’ past. It's a lot to keep up with. Here’s a quiz to see how closely you’ve been following the news about New York’s controversial congressman.

1. Santos described himself in the following ways on the campaign trail, but only one of his claims appears to be true. Which one?

A. He’s Jewish.

He’s Jewish. B. He’s Catholic.

He’s Catholic. C. He’s a championship-winning volleyball player.

He’s a championship-winning volleyball player. D. He’s a landlord.

Answer:

B. Santos’ family is Catholic and reportedly attended services in Queens.

2. In 2008 Santos faced criminal charges in Brazil. What did prosecutors accuse him of?

A. Shoplifting from a cosmetics store

Shoplifting from a cosmetics store B. Using a stolen checkbook to buy clothes

Using a stolen checkbook to buy clothes C. Impersonating a politician

Impersonating a politician D. Getting into a bar fight after a pride parade

Answer:

B. In 2008 Santos was accused of stealing a checkbook and subsequently spending $700 in a clothing store. Santos has denied he was ever charged with a crime.

3. Santos repeatedly claimed his mother, Fatima Devolder, was in the Twin Towers during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Recently discovered immigration documents shed light on her whereabouts that day. Where was she?

A. Queens

Queens B. The South Tower

The South Tower C. New Jersey

New Jersey D. Brazil

Answer:

D. Immigration records show she said she was in Brazil, trying to get the US government to issue her a new copy of a stolen Green Card.

4. True or False?

Santos was accused of taking $3,000 from a GoFundMe campaign raising money for a surgery for a disabled veteran’s German Shepherd?

Answer:

False. The dog is a pit bull mix. (RIP Sapphire.)

5. Below are claims Santos made about his life. All are untrue, except for one. Can you spot the claim that appears to be true?

A. He got an MBA at NYU.

He got an MBA at NYU. B. He worked at CitiGroup.

He worked at CitiGroup. C. He worked at LinkBridge Investors.

He worked at LinkBridge Investors. D. He went to Baruch College.

He went to Baruch College. E. He went to Horace Mann High School.

Answer:

C. He appears to have worked at LinkBridge Investors, where he was described as a “freelancer” who helped with sponsorship and events. His other biographical claims, above, have been refuted.

6. Which of the following historical events did Santos claim personal ties to?

A. September 11 terrorist attacks

September 11 terrorist attacks B. Pulse nightclub mass shooting

Pulse nightclub mass shooting C. January 6th insurrection

January 6th insurrection D. All of the above

Answer:

D. Santos claimed his mother was in the South Tower during 9/11, that he employed people killed in the Pulse shooting, that he traveled to D.C. for the Jan. 6th insurrection and financially supported some of the rioters.

7. Despite owning no properties, Santos bemoaned the burdens of being a landlord, claiming he and his family owned 13 properties. Where did he claim to own property?

A. A condo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A condo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil B. A mansion in Oyster Bay Cove, New York

A mansion in Oyster Bay Cove, New York C. A mansion in the Hamptons

A mansion in the Hamptons D. All of the above

Answer:

D. Ahead of the election, local news outlet The North Shore Leader reported on various properties Santos claimed to own. He’s since admitted he owns no properties.

8. During a 2016 eviction proceeding in Queens, Santos asked a judge for more time to pay his rent. For what reason?

A. His dog was sick and he needed the funds to pay veterinary bills.

His dog was sick and he needed the funds to pay veterinary bills. B. His mother was in the hospital and he needed to care for her.

His mother was in the hospital and he needed to care for her. C. He was mugged on the way to paying the landlord’s attorney.

He was mugged on the way to paying the landlord’s attorney. D. He accidentally tipped a restaurant server $1,250 instead of $12.50.

Answer:

C. Santos told a judge he was mugged and was robbed of his rent check. He said he reported the incident to police, though the NYPD said they had no record of the mugging.

9. Which item has Santos been accused of taking from roommates and acquaintances?

A. The scarf he wore to the “Stop the Steal” rally.

The scarf he wore to the “Stop the Steal” rally. B. A $500 Burberry shirt he wore in Instagram posts.

A $500 Burberry shirt he wore in Instagram posts. C. A jewelry collection from a friend of his mother’s.

A jewelry collection from a friend of his mother’s. D. All of the above

Answer:

D. Former roommates have accused Santos of taking a $500 Burberry shirt and a scarf, which he subsequently wore to a “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C on Jan. 5, 2021, a day ahead of the insurrection. A friend of his mother’s said he’d taken her jewelry collection.

EXTRA CREDIT

True or false?

Santos would have to resign if charged with a federal crime.

Answer:

False. A federal indictment doesn’t mean Santos would be automatically ousted from the House of Representatives, though he would likely face intense pressure to do so. In the case of former New York Rep. Chris Collins, he clung to his seat for a year after he was indicted on insider trading charges, despite calls from his own party to step down. He eventually resigned ahead of an expected plea deal.